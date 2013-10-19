John Crockford: Injured biker races for air ambulance

Image caption John Crockford (second from right) suffered 30 fractures in his crash but has made a full recovery

A former superbike rider who survived a 130 mph crash at Brands Hatch has returning to the Kent race track for a 500-mile fundraising race.

John Crockford, 42, from Southampton, was racing in 2011 when he collided with another rider.

He suffered 30 fractures, a ruptured diaphragm and crushed lungs when he was thrown from his motorbike.

The father-of-one is taking part in a 30-hour mile race on static cycles with three friends.

He is raising money for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance having made a full recovery since his crash.

Mr Crockford and his friends are racing against a team of four from the Royal Logistic Corps between 09:00 BST on Saturday until 15:00 on Sunday.

He said: "Some friends have rallied round and we came up with this challenge which involves myself and three mates - also known as Crocky's Crew - taking on a team of four from the Royal Logistic Corps, Marchwood, who have been fantastic."

The fundraising event is taking place on the same weekend as the British Superbike Championship finale at the Kent race track.

Mr Crockford added: "Fittingly, we'll be doing the challenge a few metres from where I crashed."