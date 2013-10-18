Missing Sudbury prisoner Martin Dawson charged over Newport robbery

An absconded prisoner has been charged with a bank robbery and a string of other offences.

Martin Dawson, 49, was arrested on Tuesday over an armed robbery at the Britannia Building Society in Newport, Shropshire on 29 June.

Mr Dawson was charged with four other offences, including another robbery and one count of escaping lawful custody.

He had absconded from HMP Sudbury, Derbyshire, on 24 June, where he was serving a life sentence, police said.

Mr Dawson, of no fixed abode, was arrested in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire on Tuesday and charged with two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates in Telford on Friday and is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court next month.

Mr Dawson has featured on the BBC Crimewatch programme, which police said helped progress the investigation.