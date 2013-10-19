Campsfield House immigration removal centre: Fire breaks out

Image caption About half of Campsfield House's detainees have been relocated

The Campsfield House immigration removal centre in Kidlington near Oxford has been damaged by fire, the Home Office has said.

Two detainees have been taken to hospital as a result of the blaze.

It happened at about 21:00 BST on Friday with 10 fire engines being called to the scene.

About half of the detainees are being relocated to other centres because of damage to the building, a Home Office spokesman said.

The cause of the fire, which broke out in one of the centre's three blocks, is being investigated by police and the fire service.

Campsfield House is a long-term centre, privately run by MITIE, where men are detained under immigration laws.

According to the UK Border Agency, the centre has bed spaces for 216 male detainees.