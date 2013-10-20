Manchester sex attacks: Boy, 14, and man, 18, released

Image caption Det Ch Insp Larkin asked the public to come forward with more information

A boy of 14 and an 18-year-old man arrested in connection with three sexual assaults near the University of Manchester have been released.

They must return to a police station later for further questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers had earlier released an e-fit of a boy, who they said could have been as young as 12, who they believed may have carried out the attacks.

The police said they would continue to investigate the "appalling incidents".

In the first incident, a 27-year-old was approached from behind and grabbed in Lloyd Street North at 18:15 BST.

The woman screamed and the offender, who was described as being in his mid-teens and mixed race, threatened her.

He grabbed her again before running away.

'Reassure community'

The next incident followed minutes later when a 21-year-old woman was approached by a boy who made lewd comments as she left John Rylands University Library and walked along Oxford Road.

She carried on walking on to Moss Lane East and was sexually assaulted by her assailant.

The third attack took place at the Manchester Science Park in Lloyd Street North at about 14:15 BST on 5 October.

A 32-year-old woman was using her mobile phone when she was approached by two young boys.

She was sexually assaulted by one of the boys, who was described as being slim, Asian, wearing baggy trousers and carrying a rucksack, and aged about 12 or 13 years old.

She pushed him away but he sexually assaulted her again before running off towards Pencroft Way with the second young boy, who was also described as being Asian.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin thanked members of the public and the media "for their support and the information they have provided".

He said he wanted to reassure the community that officers would "continue to investigate these appalling incidents so we so can establish all the facts and who is responsible".

He added that he would like anyone who had any more information about the three attacks or any other incidents to come forward.