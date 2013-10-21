Norwich City boss Chris Hughton 'target of racist abuse'

Image caption Chris Hughton has allegedly been the target of online racist abuse twice in a month

Police are investigating new allegations that online racist abuse was directed at Norwich City manager Chris Hughton.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the force received complaints on Saturday about a comment posted on an unofficial fans' page on Facebook.

It follows complaints earlier this month about the alleged racist abuse of the football manager on Facebook.

A Norwich City spokesman said the club had been made aware of the matter.

Lifetime ban

A police spokesman said: "Norfolk Constabulary takes every incident of hate crime very seriously.

"No incident is seen as trivial and every report is investigated thoroughly."

He said the latest comment had been taken down from the site, and added that the earlier allegation was still being investigated.

The Norwich City spokesman said: "We will fully support the relevant authorities in their inquiries into the matter," he said.

"We deeply regret any incidents such as this and take them very seriously indeed."

He said anybody convicted over the alleged abuse would face a lifetime ban from Carrow Road in addition to any criminal punishment.