Crummock Water photographer takes landscape award

Image caption Tony Bennett called his shot Crummock Water Mists and Reflections Image caption Autumn Colour at Polesden Lacey, Surrey by Christopher Page won the Young Photographer prize Image caption Ferry leaving Newhaven harbour in a storm, East Sussex by David Lyon won the Your View category Image caption Sundial, Beachy Head, East Sussex by Mirek Galagus won the Calumet This is Britain Award Image caption Sea defences, Felixstowe, Suffolk by Justin Minns was commended in the Your View category Image caption Catbells sunrise, Cumbria by Bart Heirweg won the VisitBritain You're Invited Award previous slide next slide

A shot of mist swirling over a Cumbrian lake has taken the top prize in a national photography award.

The image, Crummock Water Mists and Reflections, has seen Derbyshire's Tony Bennett named as the Take a View Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Mr Bennett said the photograph captured "a moment in time, never to be repeated but always remembered".

The picture and the winners of 15 other categories will be on show at London's National Theatre from 7 December.

Other photographs on display will be Christopher Page's shot of autumn leaves in Surrey, which saw him named the Young Photographer of the Year, and David Lyon's Ferry leaving Newhaven harbour in storm, which won the Your View category.

Mr Bennett said his photograph had been difficult to take as "every second the scene was changing, creating a hundred memorable images".

"The still night mist began rolling and tumbling, as if in protest, as the heat of the sun vaporized and dispersed it forever," he said.

"Within a minute, it was over - a moment in time, never to be repeated but always remembered."

Take a View founder Charlie Waite said Mr Bennett's image represented the talents of UK photographers and their ability to capture the country's natural beauty.

"Tony's magical image evokes the spirit of the Lakes - a personal view that speaks to many," he said.