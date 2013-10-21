Craig Wood, Harry Gration and Katherine Kelly win Yorkshire Awards

Image caption Rifleman Craig Wood is hoping to take part in the 2016 Paralympic Games

A disabled soldier who helped raise money for charity in a three-day cycle ride is among those who have been honoured at the 2013 Yorkshire Awards.

Rifleman Craig Wood lost both his legs and a hand when he was blown up by a bomb in Afghanistan in 2009.

In July the 22-year-old cycled 250 miles (400km) from Surrey to Paris on a specially adapted bicycle to raise money for children with special needs.

Other winners include actress Katherine Kelly and BBC presenter Harry Gration.

Rifleman Wood's cycle ride helped raise nearly £4,000 for the Me too & Co charity and he was given the Special Award for his "outstanding" achievement.

The soldier, from Doncaster, has a passion for windsurfing and is now focusing on becoming part of the 2016 Paralympics team.

He said: "It would be a massive sense of awe being in the Paralympics, it would be amazing to represent my country."

'Great accolade'

Gration, who has presented BBC Look North since 1984, was named Man of the Year at the annual awards ceremony in Leeds, while former Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly, who was born in Barnsley, was voted Woman of the Year.

The Sporting Achievement award went to race horse trainer Sue Smith, from Bingley, who became only the third female in history to train the winner of the Grand National when 66-1 outsider Auroras Encore claimed this year's race.

Image caption Katherine Kelly is best known for playing Becky McDonald in Coronation Street

Leeds-born comedian and actor Billy Pearce said he was honoured to have been selected for the Arts and Entertainment category.

"Winning awards is a load of rubbish until you win one, and then when you win one its brilliant. It's a great accolade," he said.

The Lifetime Achievement prize was given to entrepreneur Linda Pollard, who became chairman of the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in February and was made a CBE in the New Year's honours list for services to business and the community.

Mike Collins, who has been volunteering in Boroughbridge for more than two decades and who helped flood rescue efforts in the town last year, has been named Community Hero of the year.

And the Skipton-based garden designer Chris Myers, who became the main presenter of the Channel 4 series Wild Things this year, won the Countryside award.

Bradford-based supermarket Morrisons, which started out as a market stall in 1899, won the Business Enterprise award.