HMP Oakwood prison officers injured during training

Image caption HMP Oakwood, opened in April 2012, is privately run by G4S

Two prison officers have been injured, one sustaining a broken arm, at HMP Oakwood in the West Midlands.

The officers were practising "control and restraint" at the jail, near Wolverhampton when the injuries occurred, a G4S spokeswoman said.

She said a trainee instructor had "landed awkwardly, resulting in a fracture to his arm" while an officer had "aggravated a pre-existing injury".

The £150m jail is the biggest in the UK, housing about 1,600 male prisoners.

On 8 October, it was heavily criticised in a report which said drugs were "easier to get than soap."

Three days later, three inmates held a protest on the roof.

"Officers at Oakwood are required to undertake training in the correct use of control and restraint techniques before they can work in the prison," the spokeswoman said.

"Both officers are receiving the best care and we wish them a speedy recovery."