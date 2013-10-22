Cornwall shipwrecks collection up for auction
A haunting collection of hundreds of Cornish shipwrecks taken by four generations of a family of photographers is being put up for auction.
A haunting collection of Cornish shipwrecks is being put up for auction. Photographs of wrecks like the Glenbervie, which went aground near Lowland Point in December 1901 were taken by four generations of the Gibson family over nearly 130 years.
The Mildred, which went aground off Gurnard's Head in 1912, is among 1,000 negatives of more than 200 ships recorded by five members of the Gibson family which are being sold.
The family’s shipwreck photography began in 1869. John Gibson and his descendants including James, pictured, were determined to be first on the scene when the shipwrecks happened.
The Gibsons often travelled with hand carts to reach the shipwrecks with a portable dark room, carrying glass plates and heavy equipment. The City of Cardiff was wrecked near Land's End in 1912.
Images from shipwrecks, including this rescue from the City of Cardiff, were transmitted by telegraph to newspapers. Sandra Gibson, who continues the family business on the Isles of Scilly, said "the time was right" for the pictures to be properly archived "rather than sitting on a shelf".
More than 300 people died when the 3,500-ton German steamer Schiller went aground at the Retarrier Ledges in the Isles of Scilly in 1876. They were buried on St Mary's in the Isles of Scilly.
The container ship Cita hit Newfoundland Point, St Mary’s in March 1997. The mainly Polish crew were rescued by the St Mary’s lifeboat and the wreck stayed visible for several days. Police came from the mainland to deter looters.
French trawler the Jeanne Gougy ran ashore at Gamper Bay, Land’s End on 3 November 1962. Two men were rescued immediately and seven hours later six other men were found alive and taken safely to shore.
The Seine ran ashore in Perran Bay, Perranporth on 28 December 1900. Travelling from Chile, to Falmouth with a cargo of saltpetre, the crew were forced to abandon the ship in heavy seas. The barque was a total wreck and was later sold for just £42.
The Cviet which ran aground near Porthleven in 1884 with the loss of three lives is among the photographs to be auctioned by Sotheby's on 12 November.