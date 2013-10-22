L/Cpl James Brynin repatriated after being shot in Afghanistan

Image caption L/Cpl Brynin was killed by enemy fire while on patrol in Afghanistan Image caption He was repatriated via RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire earlier Image caption L/Cpl James Brynin's mother Sharon Brynin paid tribute to her son as his coffin passed through Carterton previous slide next slide

A soldier who was killed while on patrol in Afghanistan has been repatriated to the UK.

L/Cpl James Brynin, who served with the 14th Signal Regiment (Electronic Warfare), was shot while on patrol in Helmand Province on 15 October.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, joined the Army in February 2011 and entered the Intelligence Corps.

He was repatriated via RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

L/Cpl Brynin worked as an intelligence analyst and had been selected for promotion to corporal when his patrol was attacked in Kakaran, north east of Lashkar Gah.

L/Cpl Brynin, known as Jay, received immediate medical attention but died from his injuries at the scene.

Image caption L/Cpl Brynin's dog also attended his repatriation

After his initial training, he was posted to 14th Signal Regiment (Electronic Warfare), which is based at Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire, and had already served a tour in Afghanistan in 2012.

He returned to Afghanistan this August as an intelligence analyst working for a light electronic warfare team (LEWT) within the Brigade Reconnaissance Force (BRF) of 7th Armoured Brigade.

In a tribute, L/Cpl Brynin's family said: "Heart of a lion, we will always stand strong for you. We will never forget. Rest in peace."

Lt Col Mark Purves, commanding officer 14th Signal Regiment (Electronic Warfare), said: "Bright and engaging, Lance Corporal Brynin was immensely popular and an outstanding soldier in every respect.

"Having already completed one tour to Afghanistan, his appointment to support the Brigade Reconnaissance Force was indicative of his talent and leadership qualities.

"He was fit, determined and genuinely wanted to make a difference."