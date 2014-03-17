Look North Yorkshire presenters Harry Gration and Amy Garcia are pedalling hundreds of miles along the route of Yorkshire's Tour de France Grand Depart.

The two presenters are raising cash for BBC Sport Relief and have been greeted enthusiastically by viewers and supporters along the route in the Yorkshire Dales.

They have already collected almost £10,000 for the charity and with four days to go before the finish line in Sheffield the team is hoping to boost that figure.

Presenters Harry Gration and Amy Garcia had good support on the steps on Leeds Town Hall at the start of their ride along the route of Yorkshire's Grand Depart of the Tour de France.

Support for the Sport Relief ride gathered pace as Harry and Amy passed through towns and villages.

The pupils of Pool C of E Primary School turned out to greet the Look North team as they headed away from Leeds and into the countryside.

Yorkshire grit came to the fore as the riders tackled the many steep hills along the tour's route in the national park.

Banners and cheers of support from communities greeted Harry and Amy as they took the strain of narrow and steep roads on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.