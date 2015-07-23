Image copyright Steve Fareham Image caption The study will look at the feasibility of tunnelling under the A628 Woodhead Pass, in a scheme which would reportedly cost £6bn

Plans to build a road tunnel through the Peak District aimed at improving links between Sheffield and Manchester are to be examined by experts.

A £1.3m contract has been awarded to Mouchel/Hyder to look at whether a multibillion-pound Trans-Pennine tunnel would be viable.

The firm will also examine a possible combined road/rail link.

The plans, first announced in December, have been criticised by those calling for better public transport instead.

Transport minister Andrew Jones said: "Today's announcement will look at building stronger links between Manchester and Sheffield, meaning more jobs and opportunities for people across the region."

However, The Campaign for Better Transport previously described the plans which could cost as much as £6bn, as a "waste of money".

It has claimed building new roads would increase congestion and has instead called for better public transport links between the cities.