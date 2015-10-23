Navitus Bay: 'No other wind farm' for development site

Image copyright Navitus Bay Image caption An artist's impression shows how the turbines may have looked 14.6km (9.1 miles) off Swanage

There are no future plans to develop the Navitus Bay site off the south coast, the Crown Estate said.

Permission for the 121 turbines off the Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight coast was refused by the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

No appeal is being lodged. Opponents said it would have damaged tourism and was too close to the protected coast.

The Crown Estate said the area would be handed back by Navitus Bay and there were "no future development plans".

It holds the rights to the seabed up to 12 nautical miles off the coast.

Navitus Bay 121 8MW turbines 200m (656ft) high 700,000 homes would receive electricity 13.3 miles from Bournemouth at its nearest point

1,700 local jobs during four-year construction

£6.5bn Cost to Eneco and EDF for building and operating over 25 years

This area had been identified in the third round of leasing for potential off shore wind farm sites, but a spokeswoman said there was no automatic right to develop and there were "no future plans to re-let that site".

It is only the second time the Department of Energy and Climate Change has rejected an offshore project.

The £3.5bn Navitus Bay plan was developed jointly by Dutch firm Eneco and French giant EDF Energy A, would have seen up to 121 8MW turbines at 200m (656ft) high constructed.