Basildon stabbing: Teenager held on suspicion of murder

Image caption A man was found with serious injuries in Caister Drive

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death.

Darren Kelly, 42, from Basildon, Essex, died after he was attacked in the street.

The girl is in custody, police said.

A 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, all from Pitsea, and a 16-year-old boy from Basildon have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Kelly, a lorry driver, was likely to have died from "multiple stab wounds and blood loss", Essex Police said.

His daughter Zoe said she was "heartbroken," adding she and her father were very close and lived a short walk away from each other.

"To know he's not going to be round the corner anymore is very hard," she said.

"I'm sure I can speak for everyone when I say that he's going to be truly missed."

Image caption Carole Crisp and her neighbour tried to save the injured man's life after he rang her doorbell

Residents of Caister Drive, where the attack took place, say Mr Kelly rang their doorbells to ask for help after he was stabbed at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday.

Carole Crisp, 56, said: "He managed to get to our block and was just randomly pressing the buzzers for help.

"When I answered he said 'help me I've been stabbed'. I'm just in shock and so sad we couldn't do more."

Image caption Blocks of flats on Caister Drive remain sealed off while police continue to investigate the fatal stabbing

At the scene: BBC Essex reporter Chris Flynn

Parts of Caister Drive are still sealed off, with much of the investigation centred outside two of the street's blocks of flats.

Since I've been here a lorry has been pumping the drains, with police officers and highways engineers working alongside. I saw someone else come along with a shovel to get what they could out of the drains.

Aside from the police presence, the street is relatively quiet with just the odd passer-by or neighbour coming and going, as people here come to terms with what has happened down their road.