Redhill hospital criticised over cancer delay

Image caption A breast cancer patient had to wait almost eight weeks for a diagnosis

An NHS trust has been criticised by a government watchdog over delays in diagnosing a case of breast cancer.

The patient, known as Ms N, was referred to Redhill's East Surrey Hospital after finding a lump.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman said Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust failed to carry out a needle biopsy and it took almost eight weeks to diagnose breast cancer.

Ms N was paid £500 in recognition of the worry and distress caused.

The hospital carried out a mammogram in the early summer of 2013 followed by an ultrasound the same day, but was unable to confirm breast cancer, the ombudsman said.

The following month the results of an MRI scan were inconclusive, and the next month biopsies were carried out.

"We partly upheld this complaint. The trust should have carried out biopsies at an earlier stage," the ombudsman said.

Ms N had a mastectomy almost eight weeks after she was first seen.

The trust acknowledged the failings and drew up an action plan, the watchdog said.

It apologised to Ms N and paid her the £500.

The ombudsman said there was no evidence the delay had led to Ms N requiring more aggressive treatment.

Paul Simpson, deputy chief executive of Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "We apologised personally to Ms N for the wait she experienced in her diagnosis and have used the lessons learnt to inform our action plan.

"Every day our cancer team provide specialist care and treatment for many patients and it is important to us that they receive the right care and that it is timely.

"The ombudsman does note that there were no problems in communication or support following her diagnosis and we continue to strive to provide every patient with the best experience of care."