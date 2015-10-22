Kenya charity boss Simon Harris has jail time cut

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Simon Harris committed offences while running a charity in Gilgil, in Kenya's Rift Valley

A British charity boss jailed for sexually abusing Kenyan street children has had his sentence reduced by two years.

Simon Harris carried out sex attacks on boys in the town of Gilgil, between 1996 and 2013.

Harris, of Pudleston, near Leominster, was head of charity VAE, which placed volunteers in Kenyan schools.

His prison sentence of 17 years and four months was reduced to 15 years by the Court of Appeal.

Harris was convicted of eight counts of indecent and sexual assault, at Birmingham Crown Court in December 2014.

His legal team appealed against the length of the sentence at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday.

Mr Justice Cooke, sitting with Lord Justice Simon and Sir John Royce, agreed to a reduction.

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Harris committed offences at his property near Gilgil, known as "The Green House"

Harris, a former classics teacher, had preyed on "very small children who have no families, nobody to look after them... sheltering in doorways" with the promise of food and shelter, the jury at his trial heard.

Judge Phillip Parker QC described him during the trial as "intelligent" and "charismatic", giving him "a veneer of respectability", which enabled him to design his life to be close to boys.

In Kenya, Harris had assumed a "hallowed" position, accountable to no-one, that allowed him to abuse street children who were amongst the most vulnerable in the world, the judge said.

The abuse came to light after evidence was passed on by a Channel 4 documentary team making a film about the plight of Gilgil's street children.