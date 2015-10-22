Jurassic Park cane sells at auction for £13,750

Image copyright Bonhams Image caption The cane had been expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000 at auction

A replica of the cane used by Richard Attenborough in Jurassic Park has sold at auction for £13,750.

The prop, which is a replica of the one used by his character John Hammond, had been expected to make between £3,000 and £5,000.

A clapperboard used during the production of Ghandi, directed by Lord Attenborough, sold for £15,000.

Bonhams auctioneers said the sale demonstrated the "many facets" of the cinema legend's long life.

Image copyright Bonhams Image caption Lord Attenborough won an Oscar for best director for his work on Ghandi

Lord Attenborough, who died in August 2014, had 65 years in the movie industry, starring in films including Brighton Rock and The Great Escape.

The sale also included personal pieces from the late filmmaker's London home.

A rare 1918 Charlie Chaplin film poster for A Dog's Life sold for £37,500, more than double the auctioneers' estimate.

The auction of the Attenborough collection made £780,113 from 430 sold lots.