Funeral for Hugh Scully, former Antiques Roadshow host

Image caption The Antiques Roadshow theme was played as the coffin was carried out

The funeral has been held for the former Antiques Roadshow TV host Hugh Scully, who died at the age of 72.

The theme tune of Antiques Roadshow was played as the presenter's coffin was carried out of the church at Mawnan Smith near Falmouth.

Scully joined the BBC as a freelance journalist in 1965 and hosted the BBC's Nationwide before presenting Antiques Roadshow with Arthur Negus from 1981.

The presenter's family described the funeral as "a wonderful occasion".

Image caption Hugh Scully hosted Antiques Roadshow for nearly 20 years

A lot of people thought he was the Antiques Roadshow and will never get used to anyone else presenting it Michael Aspel, who replaced Hugh Scully as presenter of Antiques Roadshow

Scully hosted the BBC's Nationwide before presenting Antiques Roadshow with Arthur Negus from 1981.

He resigned from the BBC One show in 2000 to join an internet auction company launching an antiques business.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption In one of Hugh Scully's most notable moments on the Antiques Roadshow a couple from Barnstaple, Devon, brought along a painting which was later sold for £100,000 to the British Museum.

1963 - Made his first radio appearance reporting for the BBC

1965 - Began work as a presenter on the BBC South West news programme Spotlight

1977 - Took up a post as presenter of Nationwide

1981 - Became presenter of Antiques Roadshow, along with Arthur Negus

2000 - Left the Antiques Roadshow to launch an online antiques business

Image caption Scully joined the BBC as a freelance journalist in 1965

Image caption Hugh Scully's eldest son Charles paid tribute to his father

The presenter's eldest son Charles Scully told the BBC his father's success was partly due to his "ability to put people at ease".

He said: "His ability to talk to everybody from a shopkeeper to a president will be sadly missed."

Former Nationwide presenter Sue Lawley remembered Scully as a "great talent" who was "fun-loving" and most proud of his interviews with Margaret Thatcher.