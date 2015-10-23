Funeral for Hugh Scully, former Antiques Roadshow host
The funeral has been held for the former Antiques Roadshow TV host Hugh Scully, who died at the age of 72.
The theme tune of Antiques Roadshow was played as the presenter's coffin was carried out of the church at Mawnan Smith near Falmouth.
Scully joined the BBC as a freelance journalist in 1965 and hosted the BBC's Nationwide before presenting Antiques Roadshow with Arthur Negus from 1981.
The presenter's family described the funeral as "a wonderful occasion".
A lot of people thought he was the Antiques Roadshow and will never get used to anyone else presenting it
He resigned from the BBC One show in 2000 to join an internet auction company launching an antiques business.
- 1963 - Made his first radio appearance reporting for the BBC
- 1965 - Began work as a presenter on the BBC South West news programme Spotlight
- 1977 - Took up a post as presenter of Nationwide
- 1981 - Became presenter of Antiques Roadshow, along with Arthur Negus
- 2000 - Left the Antiques Roadshow to launch an online antiques business
The presenter's eldest son Charles Scully told the BBC his father's success was partly due to his "ability to put people at ease".
He said: "His ability to talk to everybody from a shopkeeper to a president will be sadly missed."
Former Nationwide presenter Sue Lawley remembered Scully as a "great talent" who was "fun-loving" and most proud of his interviews with Margaret Thatcher.