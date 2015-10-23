Carmel College sex abuse: Boarding school teacher jailed for 19 years

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Trevor Bolton told the boys they could visit his flat when they felt homesick

A former housemaster has been jailed for 19 years for sex offences against boys at a renowned Oxfordshire boarding school.

Trevor Bolton, 78, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, targeted his victims over 20 years at the former Carmel College.

Bolton was convicted of 16 counts of indecent assault, six counts of indecency with a child and three other sexual offences.

The sentence was welcomed by police and one of his victims.

Peter Gluckstein, 56, from London, was one of two men who waived anonymity after Bolton's conviction.

"I'm stunned but glad. I feel even more vindicated," he said after the sentencing.

'Prey on boys'

Adrian Foster, chief crown prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said Bolton lived in a flat above the boys' dormitories.

"He abused his position of trust and took advantage of his status to systematically prey on vulnerable or homesick young boys by inviting them to his flat to watch TV and smoke."

Mr Foster praised the courage of victims in exposing Bolton's behaviour.

"The emotional impact, on the victims and their families, of the abhorrent actions of this man is impossible to quantify," he said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Victim Peter Gluckstein said he had blamed himself for the abuse

Det Con Trish Coyne, of Oxfordshire child abuse investigation unit, said: "The length of these sentences reflect the severity of Bolton's crimes.

"While the offences took place some time ago, and despite the fact that Bolton's eight victims are successful individuals, every single one of them has admitted the offences have had an impact on them well into their adult lives."

Carmel College

Image copyright Bill Nicholls

Carmel College was founded in 1948 and closed in 1997

It was originally based at Greenham Common, Berkshire, but moved to Mongewell Park in 1952

During its life the school was attended by about 4,000 students - a third from overseas

A 1973 edition of the Observer described it as "the Jewish Eton"

Source: Carmel College website