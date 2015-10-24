New Chinese education centre opens at Oxford Brookes University

Image copyright Oxford Brookes University Image caption The new institute will provide professional Chinese language teacher training and publish books on Chinese themes

A centre to promote Chinese culture and language has opened in Oxford.

The Confucius Institute at Oxford Brookes University will support local Chinese language teaching and publishing.

The university's Angus Phillips said the educational centre would "strengthen links" with China.

An exhibition of Chinese calligraphy is being held to mark the opening. Teaching at the new centre is due to start in January.

The new institute will provide professional Chinese language teacher training, design and publish books on Chinese themes and organise cultural exchange programs.

There are 29 Confucius Institutes in the UK but Oxford's is the first in Europe to concentrate on publishing.

Mr Phillips, head of the School of Arts, added: "Now we can generate a whole new set of connections with partners in China, whether around the study of Chinese language and culture or as a venue for travelling exhibitions.

"It is fitting for this international collaboration to have a focus on publishing for which Oxford is world renowned," he added.