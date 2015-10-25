Runner Edward Beresford-Bolton completes '34 marathons' for sight charity

Image copyright 34Marathons Image caption Mr Beresford-Bolton clocked up more than 33 miles (55km) on each of the 34 days of the challenge

A man who almost lost his sight in his 30s has completed a charity challenge by running the equivalent of 34 marathons in 34 days.

Edward Beresford-Bolton from Newbury, Berkshire, had two years of treatment to restore his sight after he developed macular degeneration in 2010.

He began the run in John O'Groats on 21 September and reached Land's End shortly before 17:00 BST on Saturday.

More than £12,000 has been raised for the Macular Society.

He had been told he could gradually lose his sight when he developed macular degeneration but went on to made a rare recovery form the condition.

Mr Beresford-Bolton had never run a marathon before deciding to take on the solo challenge in which he clocked up more than 33 miles (55km) each day, a total of 1,200 miles (1,930), carrying a backpack all the way.

He said the run was his "small way of saying thank you" for the society's help during his treatment.

Macular conditions affect the central part of the retina and cause loss of central vision.