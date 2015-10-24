Arrests after man dies in Stoke-on-Trent

Image caption The 29-year-old was unconscious but died in hospital a short time later, police said.

A man has died and a number of arrests were made made following a disturbance at a bar in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police were called to the Individual Bar in Trinity Street, Hanley, during the early hours where they found the man unconscious.

The 29-year-old victim, from Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, died in hospital a short time later.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

The seven people, arrested for affray, have since been released on bail.