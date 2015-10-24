Arrests after man dies in Stoke-on-Trent
A man has died and a number of arrests were made made following a disturbance at a bar in Stoke-on-Trent.
Police were called to the Individual Bar in Trinity Street, Hanley, during the early hours where they found the man unconscious.
The 29-year-old victim, from Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, died in hospital a short time later.
Staffordshire Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.
The seven people, arrested for affray, have since been released on bail.