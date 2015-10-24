Stoke & Staffordshire

Arrests after man dies in Stoke-on-Trent

Hanley
Image caption The 29-year-old was unconscious but died in hospital a short time later, police said.

A man has died and a number of arrests were made made following a disturbance at a bar in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police were called to the Individual Bar in Trinity Street, Hanley, during the early hours where they found the man unconscious.

The 29-year-old victim, from Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, died in hospital a short time later.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

The seven people, arrested for affray, have since been released on bail.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites