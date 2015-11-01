England's Big Picture: 26 October-1 November 2015

Each day we feature a photograph sent in from across England - the gallery will grow during the week.

Image copyright Andrew Clayborough Image caption Andrew Clayborough took this photo of the Langdale Pikes (featuring Pike O’Stickle, Harrison Stickle and Pavey Ark) in Cumbria at sunrise

Image copyright Stephen Johnson Image caption Stephen Johnson took this photo of bridges 148 and 149 of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, between Foulridge and Salterforth, Lancashire

If you have a picture you would like to share, please see below the images for details on how to submit yours.

Image copyright (Boba) Phil Lilley Image caption Phil Lilley took this photo on a road between Crewkerne and South Petherton, just outside East Chinook, Somerset, on his way to work. He said the air was still and a mist was lingering

Image copyright Belinda Urwin Image caption Belinda Urwin took this photo at Saunton Sands beach in Devon. She said: "After the rain and thick grey clouds were spectacularly swept away, we were left with a bright and blustery last few hours of British Summer Time. The kite surfers wasted no time getting out in it"

Image copyright Andy Beck Image caption Andy Beck took this photo of Barnard Castle, County Durham. He said the he wanted to "record the golden leaves before they are stripped from the trees by the predicted wind and rain"

Image copyright Paul Delaney Image caption Paul Delaney captured this misty view whilst descending Whinlatter Pass, near to Braithwaite in the Lake District

Image copyright Craig Simpson Image caption Craig Simpson took this photo of Salthouse Dock in Liverpool. The Royal Liver Building, with one of its clock faces, can be seen in the distance

