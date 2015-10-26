Thailand murders: Defence closes trial with 'unreliable' evidence claim

Image copyright PA Image caption Hannah Witheridge and David Miller were found dead on a beach on 15 September 2014

The trial of two men who deny murdering two British tourists in Thailand has ended with defence claims that prosecution evidence is "unreliable".

Hannah Witheridge, 23, and David Miller, 24, were found dead on the island of Koh Tao last year.

The defence team for the two Burmese migrants Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo said there was no DNA evidence linking them to the crimes.

Judges are expected to deliver their verdicts on 24 December.

The bodies of the British pair were found on a beach on 15 September 2014.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Wai Phyo and Zaw Lin deny the murders of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller

Ms Witheridge, from Hemsby in Norfolk, had been raped while Mr Miller, from Jersey, was hit over the head before drowning in the sea.

Post-mortem examinations showed both had suffered severe head wounds.

Evidence 'inadmissible'

The trial, at Koh Samui Court, has sat for 21 days since it opened in July.

The final day has consisted of a formal statement from the defence team, but there was no summary from the prosecution which had already presented its case.

The prosecution had previously said a hoe used to kill the British pair had DNA evidence linking the two men from Myanmar (Burma) to the murders.

The defence team's statement read: "There is no link between the alleged murder weapon (a hoe) and the accused.

"The DNA evidence... is unreliable and should be inadmissible and not considered by the court.

"All of this evidence was not collected, tested or analysed in accordance with internationally accepted standards."

The defence statement said the two men's original police confessions of guilt "came about involuntarily from torture or abuse", had been retracted and should not be considered by the court.

The verdicts in the trial will be considered by three judges rather than a jury.