Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas fined for 'drunken row'

Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas has been fined for being drunk and disorderly after an alleged row at a nightclub in the Lake District.

The 31-year-old was held by officers and taken to police cells before being given a £90 fine and released.

The actor, who plays builder Jason Grimshaw in the ITV soap, had earlier posted a photo of himself climbing to his 94,000 followers on Instagram.

He is due to leave the soap next summer after more than a decade.

The Greater Manchester-based actor was arrested at the Wheelhouse Club and Lounge in Bowness-on-Windermere early on Sunday morning.

He was taken to Kendal police station..

Fixed penalty fine

Thomas had been in the Lakes with a group of friends.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Stockport on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly outside the Wheelhouse Club in Bowness on Windermere in the early hours of Sunday 25th October 2015.

"The man was issued with a fixed penalty notice and no further action will be taken at this time."

An ITV spokeswoman said: "Ryan is currently on leave so we have not been in a position to discuss this with him so we have nothing to add for the time being."