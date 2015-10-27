Sheffield man released without charge in terror investigation

A man who was arrested in a Syria-related counter-terrorism investigation has been released without charge.

The 40-year-old, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, was released on Monday, the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said.

A man, 36, also from Sheffield, and a man and woman from Batley, West Yorkshire, remain on police bail.

The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of an offence under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act - preparation to commit an act of terrorism.

The 55-year-old woman and a man, 44, from Batley, were arrested over suspected terrorist fundraising.

Properties in Sheffield, Batley and Dewsbury were searched as part of the investigation after the arrests on 21 October.