Bid to save rare Anglo-Saxon brooch with export ban

Image copyright Department for Culture, Media and Sport Image caption The rare Anglo-Saxon brooch is one of only 12 in existence

An export ban has been slapped on a "rare and beautiful" Anglo-Saxon brooch in a bid to "save it for the nation".

The piece of gilt bronze jewellery is only one of 13 in existence and is thought to be from the late 8th or early 9th Century.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said it is at risk of being exported from the UK unless a buyer pays the asking price of £8,460.

The temporary order was imposed earlier by Culture Minister Ed Vaizey.

The use of gilding and the high quality of the brooch indicates it was used by an individual of significant social status.

An illustration of the Virgin Mary in the 9th Century gospel manuscript, the Book of Kells, shows her wearing a brooch of similar type and also suggests it had a Christian meaning.

'Marvellous acquisition'

Mr Vaizey said: "With an object as old and as rare as this one, it is important that we protect it for the UK in order to help us better understand what life, society and culture was like during Anglo-Saxon times.

"I hope that the temporary export bar that I have put in place will result in a UK buyer coming forward to buy this brooch and save it for the nation."

The ban was imposed on the advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA).

Leslie Webster, from the group, said: "This beautiful object has intriguing stories to tell, and would be a marvellous acquisition for a UK museum."

The identity of the owner is confidential according to the DCMS.

A decision on the export bar will be deferred until 26 January 2016 but could be extended until March 2016 if a serious bidder is found.