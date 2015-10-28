Mosque attack police officers win bravery award

Image copyright PA Image caption PC Adam Koch was stabbed twice while he and PC Jean Stevens tackled Mohamoud Elmi

Two police officers who tackled a knife-wielding attacker at a Birmingham mosque have won bravery awards.

PC Adam Koch, who was stabbed twice through his armoured vest, and PC Jean Stevens disarmed and arrested Mohamoud Elmi in June 2013.

Metropolitan Police PC Winston Mugarura was also honoured for breaking up a street attack in December 2013.

The officers were recognised at the Police Bravery Awards, the first joint winners of the overall award.

The awards ceremony took place in central London on Tuesday night.

Desperate struggle

PC Koch had fired his Taser at Elmi to no effect, and the attacker stabbed the officer in his shoulder and abdomen.

But, with the help of worshippers at the Madrassa Qasim Ul Uloom centre, he managed to hold Elmi down while PC Stevens arrested him.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Adam Koch was among four people stabbed by Elmi

Elmi, who was declared insane at his trial, stabbed three other people at the mosque.

PC Koch said: "If it hadn't have been for a combined effort from everybody involved, I've got no doubt that either I or the both of us wouldn't be here to tell the tale."

PC Stevens said she thought her colleague was dead following the struggle to disarm Elmi, and praised his bravery during the "horrendous" scene.

"You expect to come across all kinds of situations in our job, but you don't expect to watch a colleague get so seriously injured."

Image copyright PA Image caption PC Winston Mugarura saved a man from a group of attackers

PC Winston Mugarura received his bravery award for coming to the aid of a man in December 2013.

While off duty he intervened to help the victim, who was being attacked by a group of up to 10 people.

He shielded the man before getting him to safety and then chasing the suspects.

John Tully, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said: "Winston Mugarura was off duty, yet he put himself into a dangerous situation to protect others."