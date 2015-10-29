'Partly secret' meeting to discuss tax for Devon and Cornwall Police

Image copyright PA Image caption The Police Federation, which represents officers, said the decision to hold a partly private meeting was "baffling and worrying"

A partly secret meeting will be held to discuss a rise in Devon and Cornwall Police's share of the council tax as the force braces itself to lose up to 500 officers by 2020.

The news comes after the BBC learned the staff cuts were part of a reduction of £54m in the force's budget.

Officials considering plans said parts of the meeting would be private because of discussions of possible job losses.

The Police Federation said the decision was "baffling and worrying".

Nigel Rabbitts, chairman of the federation, said it was "very strange" for part of the meeting on Friday to be held in private.

He said: "It's supposed to be a public scrutiny exercise.

"Both police officers and the public have a right to know exactly what is being proposed, and what it would mean."

'Public consultation'

Tony Hogg, police and crime commissioner (PCC), raised the prospect of a rise of up to 20% in the police's share of council tax at a previous meeting, which would add about £20-£30 a year to most household bills, and require a referendum.

Image copyright Google Image caption An increase in their share of the council tax could help protect officer numbers, the force claims

The force currently has an annual budget of £284m, and any increase in its share of the council tax could help protect officer numbers, it said.

Roger Croad, Conservative county councillor for Devon and the chairman of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel, which was set up to publicly scrutinise policing, said: "The meeting will discuss possible job losses in the police, which is why part needs to be in private as it could have an impact on staff."

A PCC spokesman said the potential increase in council tax "remained under development" and the panel would give "advice and guidance to the commissioner before final decisions regarding the consultation are taken".

"All outcomes will be announced in the days following this meeting when the PCC launches his public consultation," he added.