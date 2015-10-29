Paul Gascoigne fined for harassing ex-girlfriend

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Paul Gascoigne arriving at Bournemouth Magistrates' Court

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been fined and made the subject to a restraining order after he admitted harassing his ex-girlfriend.

The 48-year-old sent abusive tweets and texts to Amanda Thomas, Bournemouth Magistrates' Court heard.

He also admitted assaulting photographer Steven Shepherd and damaging his £200 glasses.

Gascoigne, who now lives in Poole, Dorset, won 57 caps for England during a 19-year playing career.

District Judge Stephen Nicholls sentenced him to a community order for 12 months and issued a restraining order for two years prohibiting him from contacting Miss Thomas or posting about her on social media.

Gascoigne has reportedly been lined-up to appear on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

The court heard the relationship between Gascoigne and Miss Thomas ended at the end of last year and she started seeing another man, Andrew Stone, who works with Mr Shepherd.

On 16 March, it was heard the former footballer telephoned Miss Thomas at a Post Office shop where she works in Bournemouth, but she told him not to contact her again.

He went on to send her text messages and a "series of abusive tweets" in the following days, the prosecution said.

'Sack the cow'

Prosecuting, Lee Turner said: "As a result of those tweets, it encouraged other persons using Twitter - which led to further harassment of Miss Thomas.

"She was alarmed and distressed at their content. Mr Stone telephoned Mr Gascoigne asking him to stop, however the abusive tweets continued."

The next day Gascoigne called his former girlfriend and told her: "I am going to destroy you, I am going to hammer you, I am going to come into the post office tomorrow."

The court heard he turned up at her place of work "causing a scene" and started shouting her name.

He then sent a further tweet saying: "If they do not sack the cow I am going to sue the Post Office."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gascoigne starred for England during their Euro 96 campaign

Miss Thomas made a complaint to police and officers arrested the 48-year-old.

Gascoigne also admitted assaulting Mr Shepherd and a charge of criminal damage.

The court heard the photographer was taking pictures of the former footballer as he signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans at a cafe in Bournemouth on 16 June.

Gascoigne confronted Mr Shepherd and demanded he hand over his camera's memory card.

The altercation resulted in a one-inch graze to Mr Shepherd's head and damage to his prescription glasses, it was heard.

In defence, Gavin Harris told the court his client had been in a relationship with Miss Thomas dating back five years, but it started to go downhill when paparazzi photographers Mr Stone and Mr Shepherd came into contact with them.

Mr Harris accused Mr Shepherd of a "brazen attempt" to provoke Gascoigne so valuable photographs could be taken by Mr Stone, who was by "no coincidence" also at the scene of the attack.

Gascoigne, who has faced a high-profile battle with alcohol addiction in recent years and has spent a number of spells in rehab, played for the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton.

He was also fined £100 for the harassment and ordered to pay £1,535 in compensation and court costs, as well as a £60 victims' surcharge.

It has been reported he is being lined-up to appear on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, due to start in November.