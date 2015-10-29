Thames Valley Police office flood causes gun delays

Image copyright PA Image caption There are about 35,000 firearm certificate holders in the Thames Valley

Gun owners are experiencing long delays to get a licence following a flood at Thames Valley Police's central office.

Paperwork was damaged by a burst water pipe, the force said.

Tom Cackett, from the National Farmers' Union, said guns were required for pest control and the delays were "beyond what we believe to be reasonable".

There are about 35,000 firearm and shotgun certificate holders in the Thames Valley. Licences have to be renewed every five years.

Thames Valley Police said the problems occurred during "peak renewal period" and were also exacerbated by staff reductions and "technical difficulties".

It added: "While some paperwork was damaged in the flood, there is a robust audit trail of applications once they are received.

"The certificate holders whose applications were affected by the flooding have all been contacted."

Mr Cackett said it meant "real staple foods of this country" such as wheat, barley and oilseed rape could be "badly affected by quite simple pests such as pigeons or rabbits".

Zoey Evans, Thames Valley Police firearms licensing manager, said: "While the department recognises the renewal of licenses is important and is working to reduce the turnaround time for applications, public safety is the main objective of the licensing system.

"We work hard to renew applications as quickly as possible... and have recently introduced a more risk-based approach to renewals which should assist the turnaround time of applications."