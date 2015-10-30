Nick Gargan: Ex-police chief to meet minister

Image copyright PA Image caption Nick Gargan was appointed chief constable in January 2013 and was suspended in May 2014

The former chief constable of Avon and Somerset has been invited to meet the police minister.

Nick Gargan resigned earlier this month after being found guilty of breaching data protection rules.

During a parliamentary debate, MP Charlotte Leslie criticised the IPCC's handling of the investigation.

Policing minister Mike Penning will meet Mr Gargan to further check the "reasonableness and fairness" of the decision to oust him.

In an adjournment debate Jacob Rees-Mogg, Conservative North East Somerset, said he wanted to raise the issue of the role of the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) and the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) in chief constable dismissal procedures.

'Trial by media'

Mr Rees-Mogg said a "flawed process, a weak PCC and the power of gossip" allowed Mr Gargan to be dismissed.

The Conservative MP for North Somerset, Dr Liam Fox said "...we had seen trial by media and smear" resulting in pressure on a public servant "to resign before the facts of the case were ultimately known".

Image caption Charlotte Leslie, Conservative MP for Bristol North West, said the investigation showed "serious procedural deficiencies, particularly within the IPCC."

Responding to the MPs, Home Office minister John Hayes said Mr Penning would meet Mr Gargan and concerned MPs in an effort to add a further check on the "reasonableness and fairness" of the decision to oust him.

Mr Gargan was found to have "breached data protection" rules and stored "intimate" material on his police-issue phone.

But the 46-year-old was cleared of gross misconduct.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens said Mr Gargan had "abused his position" and called for him to resign.

The PCC said Mr Gargan had been given three months' pay "in lieu of notice as the terms of his contract state".