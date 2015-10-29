Wedding guest student guilty of up skirt photos at wedding

A PhD student has been found guilty of taking lewd pictures up women's skirts at a wedding reception.

Collin Lieberg, 34, was spotted by guests and caught on CCTV angling his mobile phone under women's hemlines, the Old Bailey was told.

He blamed his behaviour on a nervous tic which made his arms, legs and sometimes whole body twitch.

He was found guilty of outraging public decency and will be sentenced at a later date.

Judge Christine Henson QC indicated he would receive a community order.

She adjourned sentencing for a report into whether Lieberg would benefit from a sex offenders' rehabilitation programme.

She said: "This is clearly a serious matter. It is a huge violation of privacy of those individuals. A community order is no detraction from the serious matter."

'Progressively drunk'

University of Warwick student Lieberg was at a wedding reception at the Oyster Shed pub near London Bridge on 26 July last year.

Describing himself and his wife as "socially awkward", Lieberg, of Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, said he had drunk up to nine glasses of wine during the evening, making him progressively more drunk.

When the best man, Leo Steele, confronted him, Lieberg said he was shocked at the allegation and found him "very confrontational", the court heard.

Mr Steele, a Canterbury Tales theatre producer, previously told the court that when asked directly if he had taken photos up women's skirts, Lieberg, a University of Warwick student, had told him "possibly".

Before handing over his phone for inspection, he had done more than unlock it, Mr Steele had said.

Jurors heard that no pictures from the wedding have been recovered from Lieberg's mobile handset.