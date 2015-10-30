Northerners 'supportive of devolution but question chances of success'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chancellor George Osborne has described the Northern Powerhouse plan as "vital"

There is support in the North of England for devolved government powers, but many question whether the process will be successful, a poll has found.

Just over 50% of people within the Northern Powerhouse's boundaries backed a greater say on transport, economic development and housing.

However, only 24% believe it will ultimately achieve its goals.

Chancellor George Osborne has said the Northern Powerhouse will rebalance the UK's economy.

The report, found that of the three regions making up the powerhouse, people in the North East were the least optimistic about its potential for success.

When asked to what extent they were optimistic or pessimistic that the Northern Powerhouse would achieve its ambitions, only 17% said they were "fairly" or "very optimistic".

In the North West 27% gave those replies, while in Yorkshire it was 24%.

Jonathan House, of PwC which commissioned the survey, said: "There is still work to do around communicating what decentralisation and the Northern Powerhouse means for Northern citizens, as there is still considerable apathy and scepticism around the initiative."

Earlier this month Mr Osborne announced elected mayors would preside over key policies in the North East and Tees Valley.

Greater Manchester and Sheffield have already signed up to having a directly elected mayor.

A government spokesman said: "Ending the decades-old gap between the north and south, and taking power out of Whitehall and handing it to local people who know what is best for their area, is at the heart of our plans to build the Northern Powerhouse.

"This survey shows that the people of the north back our ambitious plans on devolution which are gathering an unstoppable momentum with four revolutionary deals now agreed."

The survey was conducted by Ipsos MORI and the New Local Government Network.