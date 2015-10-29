Cpl Anne-Marie Ellement suicide: Two ex-soldiers charged with rape

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A coroner had ruled that bullying and the "lingering" effect of an alleged rape, were factors in the suicide of Corporal Anne-Marie Ellement

Two men have been charged with raping a Bournemouth soldier who was found hanged in her barracks.

A coroner ruled bullying and the "lingering" effect of an alleged rape were factors in the suicide of Cpl Anne-Marie Ellement, 30, in 2011.

Now, ex-Cpl Thomas Fulton and ex-Cpl Jeremy Jones have each been charged with two counts of rape.

In 2009 the Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA) ruled there was not enough evidence to prosecute them.

But the director of service prosecutions, Andrew Cayley, said he has now concluded that decision was wrong.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Cpl Anne-Marie Ellement was found hanged in her barracks in October 2011

Cpl Ellement alleged she was raped by two soldiers during a posting in Germany in 2009.

She was found dead at Bulford Barracks in Wiltshire.