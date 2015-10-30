Body of cockler found off Wirral coast in Merseyside

Image copyright Google Image caption The man had been out cockling with friends on Salisbury Bank, between Hilbre Island and West Kirby

The body of a cockler has been found off the Wirral coast in Merseyside, the coastguard has confirmed.

The service said a 59-year-old man was believed to have had a heart attack while out with friends on Salisbury Bank, near West Kirkby.

Emergency crews were called to the Hilbre Island area at about 07:40 GMT to reports a man had collapsed, police said.

North West Ambulance Service said the man was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital.

The search and rescue operation also included the lifeboat service.

Merseyside Police confirmed an investigation was under way following a man's "sudden death" and officers were trying to contact his next of kin.

Image copyright Wirral Globe/Paul Heaps Image caption Coastguard, lifeguard and ambulance teams were called to the scene

Image copyright Wirral Globe/Paul Heaps Image caption The man was airlifted to Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral