Parking fraudster Nigel Graham fined for ticket while in court

The BBC filmed Nigel Graham getting ticket outside court in June

A man who illegally parked in a disabled space outside a court while he was inside admitting illegally parking in disabled spaces has been fined.

The BBC filmed osteopath Nigel Graham, 55, driving out of a disabled bay outside Southampton Magistrates Court with a parking ticket in June.

Graham, of Southbourne, had been in the dock admitting misuse of a "blue badge" and fraud by false representation.

He has now admitted misusing a blue badge again and been fined £400.

Image caption Nigel Graham was filmed in June by BBC South Today outside Southampton Magistrates Court where he was seen driving away from a disabled bay

In June he pleaded guilty to using the disabled parking permit badge belonging to his mother, who died in 2002, but claimed he was carrying disabled people in his car at the time.

The fraud by false representation charges relate to sending the council incorrect information when claiming he had been using the blue badge legitimately.

Southampton City Council confirmed the most recent offences were committed while he was in court in June.

Image caption A council parking ticket was seen on Nigel Graham's windscreen while he was in court admitting blue badge fraud