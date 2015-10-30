Linda Norcup murder case: Brother strangled her as she slept

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Paramedics spotted ligature marks on Linda Norcup's neck at her home in Beckett Avenue

A man who strangled his sister as she slept then returned later to "finish her off", a court heard.

Gareth Hindmarsh told officers he was sitting drinking lager when the decision to kill Linda Norcup "just popped into my head".

The 35-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to murder, Stafford Crown Court heard.

Hindmarsh, of Stoke-on-Trent, will be sentenced on 6 November when he faces a mandatory life term.

The siblings had been drinking together at Ms Norcup's flat in Beckett Avenue, in Meir, on the evening of 24 June, the court heard.

Hindmarsh walked back to his own home in Tawney Crescent, and the 46-year-old mother-of-one went to bed.

Prosecutors claimed Hindmarsh left the door unlocked and went back to kill his sister at about midnight.

Body in bath

He strangled her in bed and then went home.

Hindmarsh then went back to the flat in the early hours of 25 June where he found signs of life in his sister.

He used a different ligature to kill her, before putting her body in the bath with her head partially under water.

Hindmarsh went home but returned a third time, when he called an ambulance pretending he had found his sister dead in the bath.

Paramedics spotted ligature marks on Ms Norcup's neck and phoned the police.

Debbie Gould, prosecuting said: "While his sister is not said to have regained consciousness, she certainly did not die immediately on that account.

"And some little time passed when she was severely incapacitated, and he went back - we say in the common parlance - to finish her off."