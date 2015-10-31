Norfolk and Suffolk Broads project receives £2.6m lottery grant

Image copyright Broads Authority Image caption The authority said the Halvergate area is the "least understood, least visited by land and least valued" part of the Broads

A project to look after the water, mills and marshes of the Broads has received an earmarked grant of £2.6m from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The Broads Partnership will "enhance the Broads landscape" and give people "the skills to cherish it", said John Packman from the Broads Authority.

The project will cover about 124 sq miles (200 sq km).

It extends from Norwich and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, to Beccles and Lowestoft in Suffolk.

There are 55 organisations in the partnership, ranging from councils and Historic England, to Easton and Otley College.

Project manager Will Burchnall said: "A lot of the funding will be pushed towards the mills of Halvergate and the man-made landscape there."

The Halvergate marshes have "one of the greatest concentrations of drainage mills in Europe", according to the Broads Authority.

Image copyright Broads Authority Image caption A new generation will be trained to renovate Halvergate's mills through a heritage construction skills training scheme

Robert Llewellyn, head of Heritage Lottery Fund East of England, said it will also "save this precious, drained marsh landscape, conserve threatened habitats and species and reconnect people with the natural heritage all around them".

Mr Packman said: "The Broads is 0.1% of UK's land area and has 26% of the UK's most rare and threatened plants and animals."

Thirty-eight projects will now be developed over the next 18 months to deliver the Broads Landscape Partnership over a five-year period from 2017.

The £2.6m has been set aside by the lottery fund.