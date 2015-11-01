Widow of submariner Ian Molyneux thanks Prince William for letter

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince William met Gillian Molyneux at the remembrance service in London

The widow of a Royal Navy officer who was shot on a submarine has personally thanked Prince William for a letter he wrote after her husband's death.

Gillian Molyneux's husband Lt Cdr Ian Molyneux, 36, from Wigan, was killed by Able Seaman Ryan Donovan in Southampton in 2011.

She said the Duke of Cambridge seemed "quite taken aback" when she thanked him at the Submariners' Remembrance Service and Parade in London.

She described the day as "emotional".

'William could sympathise'

Her husband was shot while HMS Astute was docked in Southampton in 2011, during a civic visit by Southampton's mayor.

Donovan admitted murdering Lt Cdr Molyneux and was jailed for life at Winchester Crown Court in September 2011.

Mrs Molyneux attended the service with her two of her four children and laid a wreath on behalf of submariners' widows.

Image copyright Other Image caption Lt Cdr Ian Molyneux's wife Gillian said he would live on in their children

She said William had sent a "touching" personal letter of condolence which arrived in April 2011.

"He said that he could sympathise because he was the same age as Jamie when his mother was taken.

"I think that the intention of the letter was to make us feel that we were not alone. The children took a lot from that.

"It was nice to be able to thank him personally."

'Give big hugs'

The Duke of Cambridge attended the remembrance service in his role as the commodore-in-chief of the Submarine Service.

He expressed his condolences, asked after her family and about the efforts still being made by the submariner community to support them.

Image copyright Handout Image caption Lt Cdr Ian Molyneux was awarded a posthumous George Medal for his bravery

Mrs Molyneux added: "He also asked me to give the children big hugs from him which was really nice."

William joined about 400 serving and veteran submariners, including veterans of the Second World War, at the annual open air ceremony which takes place on the Sunday before the national Remembrance Day Parade.