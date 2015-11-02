Locks upgraded in £1m Thames scheme

Image copyright Philip Halling Image caption Many locks are heritage sites along the most beautiful stretches of the River Thames

Work is starting on a £1m refurbishment of locks along the non-tidal River Thames to improve things for boaters.

Eight locks in total will benefit from the upgrade along 135 miles of waterways from Cricklade in Wiltshire to Teddington in Middlesex.

Works starts on Monday on St John's Lock and Godstow Lock in Oxfordshire, and Boulters Lock along the Berkshire stretch of the river.

The upgrade to Temple Lock in Buckinghamshire is also due to start.

Works will continue until March 2016, avoiding the peak boating months to minimise disruption.

Most locks will be closed to boating throughout this period as lock chambers will need to be drained of water or lock gates completely removed for work to be carried out.

The current programme of work is:

St John's Lock, Oxfordshire 2 November 2015 to 4 March 2016: Re-sheeting the head and repairing the tail lock gates

Godstow Lock, Oxfordshire 2 November 2015 to 4 March 2016: Re-sheeting the lock gates

Culham Lock, Oxfordshire 2 November 2015 to 4 March 2016: Refurbishing the lock chamber

Day's Lock, Oxfordshire 4 January 2016 to 26 February 2016: Minor repairs to the lock chamber

Temple Lock, Buckinghamshire 2 November 2015 to 26 February 2016: Refurbishing the lock chamber

Cookham Lock, Berkshire TBA, but before Easter 2016: Replacing lock gate control system

Boulters Lock, Berkshire 2 November 2015 to 18 December 2015: Re-sheeting the tail lock gates

Penton Hook Lock, Middlesex 11 January 2016 to 4 March 2016: Repairing the tail lock gates pintle