Orphan criticises Liverpool council's 'token' compensation

A man who received compensation after being failed by Liverpool social services as an orphaned child has said the award was a "token gesture".

Tony Hawkins and his three siblings were left to fend for themselves when their parents died suddenly in 1983.

He said they had been repeatedly "fobbed off" by the council in their search for answers.

Liverpool City Council said there were "safeguards in place to prevent [such incidents] happening now".

'Left on our own'

Mr Hawkins told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme the family was yet to receive an apology from the council.

He said the compensation, of about £75,000 between the four siblings, was awarded "in the hope this [case] will be brushed under the carpet and go away".

Mr Hawkins was eight years old when his mother and father died of accidental poisoning.

His 16-year-old brother James was left to care for the family, including his sister Collette, 15, and his brother Stephen, nine, after being called to a meeting with the council.

"James was asked 'do you want to look after the children?', and he obviously said 'yes'. And that was it, we were left there on our own," Mr Hawkins explained.

He described having to eat dog food to survive, and regularly missing school.

'No record'

He said the "most hurtful" aspect of his dealings with the local authority was the discovery they had no records of his family.

His wife Diane applied to Liverpool City Council under the Data Protection Act for files on the family's case, but was told they did not hold any information.

"It was insult upon insult," he said. "How do we know that lessons have been learnt?"

Mr Hawkins is now appealing for people to come forward if they were involved with the family's case at the time.

"I want answers. I can't go through life... being regarded as the kids who never existed."

In a statement, Liverpool City Council said it had "publicly acknowledged that it let these young people down over 30 years ago".

"Since that time there have been many changes in social work practice and safeguards in place to prevent this happening now," it said.

