England's Big Picture: 2-8 November 2015

Image copyright Sara Nower Image caption Sara Nower took this image of a giant poppy resting amongst the structural steelwork at King's Cross railway station in London

Image copyright Mihaly Tomka Image caption Mihaly Tomka took this image of Malvern Hills engulfed by fog, but says there was a brilliant starry night sky above

Image copyright Juliana Lauletta Image caption Juliana Lauletta captured this vibrant image of the fireworks display at Southwark Park in London. The free event was one of the few displays taking place in the capital on Guy Fawkes Night

Image copyright David Wilson Image caption David Wilson took this photo of part of Offa's Dyke path, close to the England-Wales border. This section disappears through the forest on the edge of the old racecourse, near Oswestry, Shropshire. He said "at the other end of the tunnel of trees you cross into Wales"

Image copyright Chris Nesbit Image caption Chris Nesbit took this photo of an "autumnal otter" at the New Forest Wildlife Park in Hampshire. He was watching a couple of large otters playing and, "with a little patience", got this shot when one surfaced

Image copyright Carl Draper Image caption Carl Draper captured this dawn scene at Boscombe Pier, Bournemouth in Dorset. He said it was the 'perfect sunrise for a stand up paddle'

Image copyright Joe Giddens/AP Image caption This photo was taken on Sunday, 1 November at Leicester's annual lights switch-on as part of the celebrations for the Hindu festival of Diwali. Leicester City Council estimated there was a record crowd of about around 37,000 people present

