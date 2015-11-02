Man admits raping teenager in Alvechurch in 1987
- 2 November 2015
- From the section England
A man has admitted raping a teenager nearly 30 years ago, a court has heard.
Stephen Hearle, 63, attacked his victim - who was then aged between 16 and 19 - in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, in 1987, police said.
He admitted a total of four charges, including rape and indecent assault, when he appeared at Worcester Crown Court.
Hearle, of Hunters Walk in Birmingham, was remanded into custody to await sentencing on 24 November.