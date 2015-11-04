Antoinette Sandbach MP 'overwhelmed' by baby death support

Image caption Antoinette Sandbach told MPs about losing her five-day-old son

A Cheshire MP says she has been "overwhelmed" by messages of support after she broke down in the Commons as she described losing her baby son.

Antoinette Sandbach told MPs about losing her five-day-old son to sudden infant death syndrome six years ago.

The Eddisbury Conservative MP had been taking part in a debate about a lack of bereavement care in maternity units.

On Twitter, she said she was "touched" and hoped speaking out "will lead to better services and more research".

Ms Sandbach had spoken about losing her son and her experiences alone at the hospital and during the routine police investigation which followed.

She said counselling organised by charity Chrysalis Trust at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool had been a "lifeline".

Sharing her experience provided her with support from fellow MPs, medical professionals, parents and charities, she added.

One supporter tweeted: "thanks 4 raising such an important subject. Must have been very hard for you. Know how devastating losing a child is. So sorry."

Fellow Conservative MP James Cleverly tweeted: "Tonight's adjournment debate on maternal bereavement by @willquince & @ASandbachMP moved me to tears. Thank you both for raising this issue."

Image caption The MP received messages of support from her own constituents on Twitter

Image caption Charities also responded on Twitter after the MP's emotional speech in the House of Commons

The Commons debate was called by Conservative MP Will Quince, who shared the experience he and his wife went through when their son was stillborn.

Ms Sandbach has now been asked to take part in future talks with ministers on how bereaved families can be better supported.