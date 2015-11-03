Speed camera inconsistencies revealed

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The threshold that the cameras operate is different according to the local force's policy

Speeding motorists could avoid fines depending on where they are caught because of the paperwork involved.

Insp Steve Cox, from Wiltshire Police, said thresholds for prosecution were different in many forces.

It means in an area where the limit is 40mph the threshold for prosecution could vary between 46mph and 49mph.

Mr Cox told a parliamentary committee that Gloucestershire's "tolerance" was slightly different to that of the Avon and Somerset force.

"The [Association of Chief Police Officers] guidelines are always 10% plus two [mph] to give people tickets or diversionary [speed awareness] courses," he said.

"The cameras can be set above this if they wish to and if you look across the country one of the reasons for setting this higher is down to the workload [that the threshold of] 10% plus two creates.

"In a 50mph limit this would mean anyone travelling faster than 57mph would be processed.

"Not all the back office systems can cope with that volume which is why you'll see some set at 10% plus four or five miles per hour.

"It does vary across the county," he added.