Great Western fines and threatens court action against ID-row commuter

Image caption Transport Focus believes Ido Cohen simply made an "honest mistake"

A commuter who was fined for not carrying photographic identification to accompany his season ticket has accused the railway operator of "bullying" him.

Ido Cohen, who commutes to Twyford from Basingstoke, was detained at Reading station and has been told he might face court and a criminal conviction.

He said the incident was an honest mistake.

Operator Great Western said it was not its policy to comment on ongoing criminal cases.

But it said it always wrote to customers found to be travelling without the correct ticket, to give them further opportunities to resolve the matter.

'Treated like a criminal'

Mr Cohen had paid for his weekly pass at a ticket machine.

When he was asked to put in his Great Western photo identification number, he entered his driving licence number, which the machine accepted.

Mr Cohen has since been sent a letter saying he must either pay a £170 fine by Friday, or face the possibility of a £1,000 fine and criminal conviction.

He said he felt "intimidated and scared" by the rail company's tactics.

"Innocent people who make innocent mistakes should not be bullied and prosecuted," he said.

Passenger rights group Transport Focus said it had approached Great Western and asked them to "show discretion" and drop the case since Mr Cohen had made an "honest mistake".

Spokeswoman Linda McCord said: "Someone is treated like a criminal when there is no proof they intentionally went out to defraud."

In February, Transport Focus published a report called Ticket to Ride in which it called for a change to railway byelaws to stop the use of criminal sanctions where there is no evidence of attempted fraud.