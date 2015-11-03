Care cost claim process is 'fundamentally flawed', says daughter-in-law

Image copyright PA

A woman who has been working for three years to claim back £120,000 for her mother-in-law's care costs has called the system "fundamentally flawed".

Thelma Deacon's relative had senile dementia and was immobile before her death in 2009 but was classed as having a high need, rather than a severe need.

She had been in a nursing home since 2006 in Romsey, Hampshire.

The West Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group said a national framework decides eligibility.

Mrs Deacon, of Swanage, said: "We felt the care she received should have been funded.

'Emotionally draining'

"She couldn't move at all and she was doubly incontinent, she couldn't do anything for herself.

"It is not just frustrating, it is emotionally draining.

"It is bringing back the sad times that we went through with mum and the injustice of the system."

Mrs Deacon worked as a nurse in the NHS for 30 years and said she has spent "hours and hours" putting all the necessary paperwork together.

"As far as I was concerned my mother-in-law's needs were very severe.

"If she had not had that care she would have died."

'Left in dark'

NHS West Hampshire CCG said it couldn't comment on individual cases due to confidentiality.

"This criteria is set by the Department of Health and applies across England.

"There is a formal process for appeal, which includes an independent review by NHS England."

Mrs Deacon has appealed the original decision.

Lawyer Rik Munro, of Pitmans Solicitors in Southampton, doesn't represent Mrs Deacon but has clients in a similar position, said: "Families are often left in the dark as there is no liaison.

"In 2013 we were talking about how the CCGs were understaffed and not geared up for this."

The CCG said it received 2,860 requests for retrospective funding for the period 2004-2011 and 600 of these were still outstanding, not included appeals.

More people have been employed to deal with the backlog.