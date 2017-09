From the section

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police tackle swan roaming on A47

Police found a swan on the edge of a main road and took it to safety in a scene that mirrors Simon Pegg's spoof cop film Hot Fuzz.

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing posted a picture of the bird on Twitter in the back of their vehicle.

It said: "Found playing by the A40, Oxford - came quietly and was safely reunited with parents and siblings."

In the film police officers played by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost rescue a swan during a police chase.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Officers said the swan "came quietly" and was reunited with its parents and siblings