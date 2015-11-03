Eight people charged over 'nationwide prostitution ring'
Members of an alleged nationwide prostitution ring which forced trafficked women to work in brothels have been charged, said police.
Eight people were arrested after raids on homes in the Midlands and south of England in September 2014.
Warwickshire Police believe Chinese and Malaysian women were being brought into the UK to be exploited.
Some of the eight have been charged with running brothels while others face charges relating to money laundering.
They have all been bailed to appear before Leamington Spa Magistrates' Court on 2 December.
Charged with conspiracy to transfer criminal property:
- Chye Readhead, a 64-year-old woman of Vicarage Way, Slough, Berkshire
- Chay Yeoh, a 54-year-old woman of Southcote Road, Reading, Berkshire
- Martin Starrett, a 51-year-old man of Southcote Road, Reading
- Ting Nee Low, a 34-year-old woman of High Street, Ongar, Essex
- Tarun Lad, a 37-year-old man of Ronelean Road, Surbiton, south west London
- Shuangxi Fu, a 35-year-old woman from Ronelean Road, Surbiton
Charged with managing a brothel:
- Ting Nee Low, a 34-year-old woman of High Street, Ongar, Essex
- Chai Luan Lim, a 49-year-old woman of Westgate Court, Reading, Berkshire
- Tracy Shu Wah Chan, a 44-year-old woman of Forton Road, Gosport, Hampshire
- Tarun Lad, as above
- Shuangxi Fu, as above
The ring was discovered after a property in Nuneaton was investigated, said police.
Two homes in Nottingham were raided, two in Warwickshire, and one each in Reading, Slough, Wolverhampton, Torquay and Finchley, in London.